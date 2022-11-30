Macleay Valley Martial Arts members Dale Hardy and Joshua Crowther are set to take on the globe's best as they limber up for the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) championships.
The sparring partners were selected to be part of the Australian kickboxing team in their respective divisions after an intense year of competing in the WAKO combat games.
Macleay Valley Martial Arts (MVMA) founder and coach Glenn Stewart was delighted with the outcome.
"The guys have done amazingly well, having worked hard all year and competed consistently to improve and develop their skills," Stewart said.
"The selection to the Australian team is an awesome achievement."
The duo will travel to Portugal next year for the prestigious event.
Kempsey local Dale Hardy said he's looking forward to representing his community on the world stage.
"It's great, after all the hard work, to gain selection and to be able to represent not just our club but Kempsey as well," he said.
Kempsey has a rich history of being home to a diverse range of professional fighters and title bearers, including world famous Dunghutti man, Dave Sands, boxer Renold Quinlan, and BJJ national champion and MVMA instructor Alana Lewthwaite to name a few.
MVMA caters to both adults and children with classes for fitness, self-defence, grading, competition fighting and yoga.
