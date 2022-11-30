The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley Martial Arts duo selected to represent Australia in WAKO World Championships

By Newsroom
Updated November 30 2022 - 2:34pm, first published 12:00pm
Macleay Valley Martial Arts kickboxing competition team in Canberra for the recent WAKO Oceanic titles: Coach Glenn Stewart, newest member Michael Buckley, Joshua Crowther and Dale Hardy. Pictured supplied

Macleay Valley Martial Arts members Dale Hardy and Joshua Crowther are set to take on the globe's best as they limber up for the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) championships.

