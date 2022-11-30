Visitors to the Macleay Valley can soon walk along the edge of some of the most beautiful coastline in the country.
Construction of "one big walking trail" from Point Plomer in the south to Stuarts Point in the north means five "magnificent headlands" will be showcased, according to Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey.
Kempsey Shire Council worked with Ms Pavey to secure $3.35 million for the project from the state government's Regional Tourism Activation Fund.
The Five Headlands Coastal Experience (FHCE) is a multi-day hike and kayaking experience that connects 4 national parks and 5 headlands in the Macleay Valley Coast.
"Headland to headland, caravan park to caravan park, the tourism opportunities, the fitness and the wellbeing [benefits are] just extraordinary," said Ms Pavey, who has previously walked from Point Plomer to Mylestom.
Kempsey Shire Council has provided $850,000 toward the tourism fund supplied by state government to help the construction of the 'Coastal Experience' walking trail.
"Working together with the community we've now got over 4 million dollars for a properly designed walk from the headlands of the Macleay Valley" said Ms Pavey.
Ms Pavey said the project is a "big boost" to both tourism and local infrastructure.
"It's a great investment for tourism but it's also a great investment for locals to be able to go and explore one of the most incredible coastlines on the planet," she said.
"It will be an amazing walking trip whether it be one day, two days, or just bits at a time."
Ms Pavey addressed Dunghutti land in which the walking track will be developed.
"[The trail will be] properly signposted highlighting the Indigenous history of the area," she said.
Kempsey council General Manager Craig Milburn said NSW National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) has been "a really good partner" for the project.
The FHCE will connect existing walking tracks,attractions and campgrounds in the Arakoon, Hat Head, Goolahwah and Limeburners Creek National Parks.
A lot of the walking track will go through national parkland, "so it's really important that [Kempsey Shire Council] work closely with [NPWS]," Mr Milburn said.
Now that Kempsey Council has received the state government grant, next step is getting the deeds signed, the process of "going to tender", followed by the design phase.
"You might start to see construction from later next year," said Cr Milburn.
Economic Development and Tourism Manager for Kempsey Shire Council Alex Henley said "It's been a really big project that has been going for a while..now it's the heavy lift."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.