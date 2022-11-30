The Macleay Argus

Five headlands from Crescent Head to Stuarts Point to be linked by new coastal walking track

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated November 30 2022 - 10:45pm, first published 4:00pm
Kempsey Shire mayor Leo Hauville (left) walks Crescent Head coastline with current local member for Oxley Melinda Pavey and Oxley candidate Michael Kemp. Picture by Annabelle Sneddon

Visitors to the Macleay Valley can soon walk along the edge of some of the most beautiful coastline in the country.

