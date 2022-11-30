The Macleay Argus

Sherwood's century-old former Catholic Church has been listed for sale

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated December 1 2022 - 10:15pm, first published 6:00am
The historic deconsecrated Catholic church on Sherwood Road is currently available for sale. Picture supplied by Kelly Flanagan Real Estate

A piece of Macleay Valley history is up for purchase with the former Catholic Church of the Sacred Heart located on Sherwood Road listed for sale by Kelly Flanagan Real Estate.

