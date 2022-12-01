4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
These arable fertile acres and stunning home are a true delight. With a huge farm shed, the property lends itself to various uses but would ideally suit farming, horse enthusiasts, or a home business.
The stylish home presents as new and has modern bathrooms, a gorgeous kitchen, and an office.
It also enjoys an excellent rear verandah overlooking the property and down to Dungay Creek.
There is a spectacular 36x12m work shed with a 5m gable roof, 3-phase power, and a mezzanine.
Other features include a double garage, solid steel cattle yards, an established orchard, and a veggie garden.
Water is plentiful with 155,000L in rainwater storage, two dams plus 122 meters of creek frontage.
You'll love this wonderful all round property in a sought-after location only 12.5 Km from the Kempsey CBD.
Enjoy rich soil, and plenty of water. Explore agricultural pursuits or an idyllic lifestyle and hobby farm.
