Year 12 formal season has eventually come to an end with students from Macleay Vocational College and Kempsey Adventist school finishing their final year of schooling in style.
Kempsey Adventist School students made the journey to Rydges Port Macquarie for the special evening on Tuesday November 22.
Students received their graduation certificate and 2022 awards that were presented by Principal Jodie McDonald.
Macleay Vocational College saw a cohort of students come together to celebrate their achievements on a magical evening.
Students arrived dressed in stunning gowns and suits to graduate on Thursday November 3.
Macleay Vocational College had 20 students graduate this year with two sets of twins and two mothers from the Ginda Barri Mums program part of the cohort.
