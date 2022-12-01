Some of Australia's most talented young cricketers will converge on Kempsey this weekend for the Bradman Cup.
The best under-16 male players in the country will start their representative journey with the northern and southern pools of the Bradman Cup to be played in Kempsey and Shellharbour on December 3-4
The North Coastal, Central Northern, Newcastle and Central Coast teams travel to Kempsey, while Greater Illawarra, Riverina, Western and ACT meet at Shellharbour.
Chair of Country Cricket, Paul Marjoribanks, said the event represents a great opportunity for local players.
"This is a great opportunity for these players to test their skills against the best in regional NSW," he said.
"Players such as Nathan Lyon, Matthew Gilkes and Jason Sangha have all come through the Bradman Cup.
"These competitions cannot take place without the support of the local associations and local Councils, and we are grateful for the support in particular of Kempsey Shire Council," he said.
Mr Marjoribanks said the event will have live streaming of all matches as well as T20 night matches in Kempsey.
Kempsey Shire Council Mayor, Leo Hauville, said the Bradman Cup is already a big win for the Shire.
"The Bradman Cup is a great sporting event that Kempsey Shire Council is sponsoring," said Cr Hauville.
"In addition to great cricket, it will bring eighty young men and their family members to experience some of the great local Kempsey experiences," he said.
"Their visit over the two days has a projected economic boost of $38,000 for the Shire."
Kempsey Shire Council Coordinator Parks Projects, Steve Pellen, feels the event is a direct result of the work done by the council on the cricket fields this year.
"It's great to be able to host a cricket competition of this standard at the new Eden St fields," said Mr Pellen.
"We look forward to being able to hold more sporting events of this calibre in Kempsey Shire with that the new upgrades."
Following this weekend's round of cricket, all eight teams will come together in Lake Macquarie from Tuesday 3 to Friday 6 January.
Click here to view the draw and catch up on the daily match results. To watch the live streams of the matches daily on the Country Cricket Facebook page, click here.
