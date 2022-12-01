The Macleay Argus

December 15 confirmed as date for Group 3 annual meeting

By Mick McDonald
Updated December 1 2022 - 11:34am
Mal Drury

GROUP Three Rugby League's annual meeting will now be held on Thursday, December 15 at the Wingham Services Club.

