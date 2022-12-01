GROUP Three Rugby League's annual meeting will now be held on Thursday, December 15 at the Wingham Services Club.
This will start at 6.30pm.
The meeting was postponed from last Sunday (November 27) after group chief executive Mal Drury was hospitalised.
It was originally planned to hold the AGM this Sunday (December 4). However, Mr Drury said a number of club representatives would have been unavailable.
Mr Drury then contacted the clubs seeking immediate input on a new date for the meeting and December 15 was the agreed date.
"This will save interrupting or inconveniencing people on a weekend,'' he said.
Wayne Bridge will be stepping down as chairman at the December 15 meeting after serving 15 years in the position. It is expected Warren Blissett from Forster-Tuncurry would be elected chairman although it is anticipated one or two other members may also throw their hat in the ring.
