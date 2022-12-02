The Macleay Argus

Local Jann Kesby: a career in ceramics, using Macleay clay and opening her studio to the public

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
December 3 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jann Kesby and her kiln "Minke" named after the whale due to the blow holes used in the firing process. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

Kempsey-born Jann Kesby has been creating with clay for close to 40 years and throughout her career has focused on using clay collected from the Macleay Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.