Kempsey-born Jann Kesby has been creating with clay for close to 40 years and throughout her career has focused on using clay collected from the Macleay Valley.
Initially trained in production, Ms Kesby has worked within the community including Kempsey TAFE, and established her workshop next-door to Mountain Nursery in South Kempsey over 30 years ago.
Ms Kesby is passionate about the use of hand dug native clay and many of her pieces are created using locally sourced material.
"I make my own clay body here and I source local materials. I can show you pots with South West Rocks and Hat Head clay," said Ms Kesby.
"Every place has a different clay that's local to its area and when you include that in the piece you can't ever repeat. There's no two pieces that are ever the same".
Ms Kesby relishes the individuality expressed through her ceramic work.
"Everything comes out different depending on where it is in the kiln, and that's really what I like about it; that it's not all the same," she said. "And that's a little bit like life."
"You show me a tree that is exactly the same as another. It's all around us, everything in life is different. We as people have our own individualities and that's what makes us really lovely".
She believes her pieces are "more intimate than something off a supermarket shelf that's all the same."
Ms Kesby buys other potters pieces or "swaps pots" because "there is always something in a handmade object that is really very special".
Ms Kesby trained at Sturt Craft Centre and during this time she was invited to meet Australian Potter and Editor of Journal of Australian Ceramics, Janet Mansfield.
"I was invited to go out to her place... and did a wood firing and salt-glaze and as soon as I did that I knew what I wanted to do."
Ms Kesby continued to help Ms Manfield and learn from the "inspiration and leader" in the ceramic world.
Once her studies were complete, Ms Kesby built her very own wood kiln out the back of Frederickton.
In more recent years, Ms Kesby has established a style which uses cross-fire that allows "fly-ash" to fall on to her works and turn into glaze.
"I was always really passionate about work that came out of an anagama kiln... with a cross-draft the flame travels straight across through all the wares," she said.
"I really like that the pots are in direct contact with the ash."
While she says some people may not like the roughness of her work, she says her pieces are inspired by and connected to Mother Earth.
Ms Kesby can only fire during the winter, so during the warmer months she travels and hikes, finding inspiration in her surrounds and the landscape she visits.
"When I'm not doing this, I'm away walking, hiking... adventuring outdoors".
Ms Kesby says as a potter she enjoys making objects that give people great satisfaction as part of their daily ritual, such as having a morning coffee out of their favourite mug made by her.
"I feel humbled to be a part of people's lives," she said.
While she says being a potter is "not for the faint hearted" and that is "very difficult to survive as an artist, and a potter", Ms Kesby will continue to create with clay for as long as she can.
"It's me, it's who I am, it's what I do".
Ms Kesby will be showcasing her most recent work on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4 at her South Kempsey workshop, before taking off on her next adventure.
The studio will be open to the public between 10am and 4pm over the weekend.
