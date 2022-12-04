The Macleay Argus
Macksville Falcons Mixed Opens A miss out but push Port Makos all the way in elimination round

By Newsroom
Updated December 4 2022 - 5:26pm, first published 5:00pm
Macksville came up just short in their elimination final loss to Port Macquarie. Picture by Lighthouse Sports Photography

Macksville Falcons pushed Port Macquarie every step of the way, but they ultimately fell short in a 5-4 elimination final loss in the mixed open division of the NSW Senior State Cup.

