Macksville Falcons pushed Port Macquarie every step of the way, but they ultimately fell short in a 5-4 elimination final loss in the mixed open division of the NSW Senior State Cup.
The Falcons had their chances, but couldn't come up with the polish needed to progress beyond their first final.
The association chalked up some solid wins with their three teams making it through to elimination finals or play-offs on Sunday, December 4.
The Falcons entered four sides in the seniors tournament; Women's 40s, Mixed Open A and Mixed Open B and Men's 20's.
The Mixed Open A team is the first the club has fielded in an opens premiership division.
The team defeated Manly in the pool final to progress to the elimination finals at 9.10am against the hosts, Port Makos, but were bettered on the day..
The Mixed Open B team played their quarter final against Mudgee in the bowl division but went down 5-4 in another close match.
The women's 40s played-off against Newcastle.
While the Mens 20s played extremely well over seven tough round games, but couldn't make it to the finals stage.
The Falcons were also well-represented in the refereeing ranks, sending down a team of five; Jada Rogers, Kendall Stirrat, Kim Chaffey, Lynda Scott, Shawn Greenare and Peter Bula.
The State Cup kicked off on Friday, December 2, with rain returning right on cue.
This time it wasn't enough to cause a repeat of the drainage problems that have plagued the Tuffins Lane fields in previous years, causing NSW Touch to reconsider where it will hold the Cup in 2023.
