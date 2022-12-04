The Macleay Argus
Home/Community
Column

A message from the mayor: $3.4m for Macleay coastal trail plus meeting our Parkinsons Support Group

By Mayor Leo Hauville
December 5 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Leo Hauville (R) with Jody Lloyd and Garth Fatnowna at the Parkinson's Support Group meeting. Picture supplied by Kempsey Shire Council

Kempsey Shire Council received the very welcome news last week of a $3.4 million grant from the NSW government for the creation of a five headlands walk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.