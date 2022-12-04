Kempsey Shire Council received the very welcome news last week of a $3.4 million grant from the NSW government for the creation of a five headlands walk.
The announcement was made on the Crescent Head foreshore by the Hon. Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey MP.
When completed, this track will mean that visitors and locals will be able to walk over the headlands from Point Plomer to Grassy Head, traversing Crescent Head, Hat Head and South West Rocks in between.
This amazing project will attract many visitors to walk our pristine coastline and view the wonderful physical attractions of our shire.
It will also undoubtedly be a huge attraction for our own community to explore our beautiful coastline.
This is a perfect example of the results that come from council developing ideas into project plans, then petitioning the government for the necessary funding.
The concept for the walk first came into being through a suggestion to the Kempsey Shire Economic Development and Tourism Committee in 2019.
Tourism is a major driver for the shire's economy, especially through employment in the accommodation and food service sectors.
The 2019 Tourism Research Australia data shows that we have 685,000 visitors each year to the Macleay Valley Coast bringing in $147 million to our region as a result.
For more information on the five headlands walk, head to council's website at kempsey.nsw.gov.au
Last week I attended the Parkinsons Support Group meeting at Frederickton Golf Club, which gathers the first Thursday of the month at 10am.
Like many groups I have been privileged to meet, there were many supportive and caring people there.
One was Garth Fatnowna, an outstanding member of the community who leads the group, and another - Jody Lloyd - is the Parkinsons Clinical Nurse for this area through to Laurieton.
It was an incredible honour to present funds to each organisation in our shire that received a community grant last Wednesday.
A total of $53,349.93 of grant funding has been awarded and will be spread right across the shire.
The second round of $22,000 will open next February.
