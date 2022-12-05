The Macleay Argus

North Coastal sits third on ladder after 'fantastic' Bradman Cup competition in Kempsey

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated December 5 2022 - 11:23pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bradman Cup has had a "fantastic" start in Kempsey, with some of Australia's most talented young cricketers converging on Eden Street on the weekend (December 3-4).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.