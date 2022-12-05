North Coastal sits third on ladder after 'fantastic' Bradman Cup competition in Kempsey

The Bradman Cup has had a "fantastic" start in Kempsey, with some of Australia's most talented young cricketers converging on Eden Street on the weekend (December 3-4).
The best under-16 male players in the country started their representative journey on the weekend, with all teams having now played two T20 matches and one 50 overs a side match.
The North Coastal, Central Northern, Newcastle and Central Coast teams travelled to Kempsey, while Greater Illawarra, Riverina, Western and ACT met at Shellharbour.
ACT enjoyed an excellent weekend, remaining undefeated in the southern games, while both Newcastle and North Coastal won two from three.
Macleay Valley Cricket Association president Mark Smee said it was a great privilege to have the four teams play the Bradman Cup in Kempsey.
"I think it's probably the first time we've had a carnival at that level of cricket in our area, so it was very exciting," he said.
Despite a rainy end to the week, Smee said they were lucky to have missed the wet weather on the weekend as the players enjoyed the new facilities at the grounds.
In a first for the Bradman Cup, some matches were also played under lights in Kempsey.
"The feedback from everybody was that they were very impressed with our wickets and grounds, especially the lighting when we played under lights," he said.
"It was the first time the carnival had been played under lights, so it was an honour to be the first host to allow that.
"I think for the players, it was the first time playing under light, so I think it was a very positive experience for everyone."
While there weren't any locals in the competition, Smee is hoping to see a few familiar faces next time as Kempsey looks to host the event for the next two years.
"It was a bit of a shame that we didn't have anybody play as it was hosted in Kempsey, but this carnival does show all those young kids what to aspire to."
"Hopefully, we will have some local players participate in the coming years, we have a lot of great young cricketers here, so it's only a matter of time before we see them thrive in the Bradman Cup."
The remaining matches in the Bradman Cup will be played in the Lake Macquarie area, commencing on Tuesday, January 3, through to Friday, January 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.