The Macleay Argus

Friends of Kempsey Pound's mange and parvovirus prevention day a success

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated December 7 2022 - 12:09am, first published December 6 2022 - 2:00pm
Friends of Kempsey Pound provides free parvovirus vaccinations as well as mange and tick tablets for local canines. Picture supplied by Kempsey Shire Council

More than 100 dogs in the Macleay Valley have received protection from mange and parvovirus this holiday season thanks to the Friends of Kempsey Pound.

