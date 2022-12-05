Macleay Valley Rangers have openly denied any wrongdoing from any of their players relating to an alleged instance of racial vilification.
It comes following an incident in a Coastal Premier League fixture between Rangers and Northern Storm on August 16 at Rangers Park.
Rangers CPL coach Jason Coleman believes it was necessary to clear up any confusion regarding the incident as they did not want any negative effects from their sponsors ahead of the 2023 season.
"We vehemently dispute those published comments and statements that Northern Storm Football Club made in our local newspaper," Coleman said.
"The article stated that one of our players was racially abusive towards an opposition player."
Coleman claimed Rangers requested to access the video footage, but that was later revoked by the Northern Storm for reasons unknown to the Macleay club.
"Official referees present on the night who were close by the incident and players at the time of the alleged incident noted that they heard no such comments," Coleman said.
"As a club we do not stand for any sort of racial abuse."
Rangers received official notification from Football Mid North Coast on November 16 which said the incident was not observed by the match officials and there was insufficient evidence to suggest otherwise.
A statement provided by FMNC on November 14 said the investigation by the independent chair of the disciplinary committee was unable to reach a fair conclusion due to conflicting witness reports.
"Allegations of abuse, vilification and discrimination will always be treated with the utmost seriousness. It has no place in our game and will not be tolerated," it said.
Northern Storm Football Club were going to request a ground transfer away from Rangers Park in Kempsey when the 2023 Coastal Premier League fixture list is released in the new year.
But due to a lack of team nominations, the CPL is now no longer and will not run in 2023.
