Stuarts Point residents are unlikely to be connected to their promised sewerage scheme before 2025.
Kempsey Shire Council says the project, which it first approved in 2018, has been pushed back by at least 18 months because of "complex" state government planning approvals.
When completed, the scheme will provide reticulated sewer to the villages of Stuarts Point, Grassy Head and Fishermans Reach, spelling an end to overflowing septic tanks in times of flood, and their associated biohazards.
In a statement released to the Macleay Argus on Monday afternoon, December 5, council said residents of Stuarts Point and surrounding areas have been given a new timeline for delivery after legal advice revealed the required state government approvals were more complex than anticipated.
"Price escalations have seen the project costs now reach approximately $48 million which means it is classed as a state significant development for development consent purposes," the statement reads.
"Therefore the Department of Planning and Environment becomes the consent authority."
Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville, has written to the Stuarts Point community to express council's frustration, blaming legislation that was "poorly written" in 2011.
"I know, as do the councillors and council staff, how deeply frustrating and disappointing this will be for the community of Stuarts Point and its surrounds," Cr Hauville's said.
"I will continue to seek government support for amending the legislation. We will also seek support from all candidates at the state election in March."
In the same statement, Kempsey Shire Council General Manager Craig Milburn confirmed that the scheme's delivery is not expected before 2025 "at the earliest".
"Council has sought multiple legal opinions and advocated with the state local member and the relevant minister but there are no alternatives to this legislated planning pathway at this stage," he said.
"We know that this will frustrate members of the community who have been waiting for this project for years, but at least now we have a way forward."
Council had anticipated that construction tenders could be called this financial year, however significant environmental reporting and preparation and public exhibition of an Environmental Impact Statement must first occur.
Group Manager Water and Sewer Wes Trotter, assured residents that the groundwater issues seen during recent floods was not a factor and that these would "continue to be monitored and managed separate to the new sewer scheme project."
Council says its emergency pumping procedures had "saved houses this year" and it was 'well placed to do so again."
The State Significant Development process now requires council to:
Prepare a scoping report that identifies what information needs to be included in the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and what consultation must be undertaken
