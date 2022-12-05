The Macleay Argus
Red tape means Stuarts Point residents will have to wait until at least 2025 for promised sewer

By Sue Stephenson
Updated December 5 2022 - 7:13pm, first published 5:51pm
The proposed site for the Stuarts Point wastewater treatment plant

Stuarts Point residents are unlikely to be connected to their promised sewerage scheme before 2025.

