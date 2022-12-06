Coral Adventurer docked for the day at South West Rocks

The Coral Adventurer cruising around Australia has docked in Trial Bay on Tuesday, 6 December, with 80 guests disembarking for the day to explore South West Rocks.
Residents and holidaymakers in town flocked to Horseshoe Bay headland, Main Beach and Trial Bay after spotting the large ship on the horizon to watch the boat loads of adventurers make their way from sea to sand on Tuesday morning.
At 8am the passengers were welcomed ashore with an acknowledgement of country and a smoking ceremony performed by South West Rocks Figtree Descendants Aboriginal Cooperation, and welcome to the Macleay Valley spoken by Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville.
Local Fay Mulquiney watched Marine Rescue help navigate the smaller vessels to drop four boatloads to shore during her morning swim with partner Dave Coy.
The South West Rocks couple who spent years living at sea on a yacht of their own say it's exciting to see a cruise boat back in the bay and were pleased the weekend's winds and large swell calmed enough to allow the travelers to visit.
"It's good for the town to have people come and explore and spend some money," Ms Mulquiney said.
Kempsey Shire Council have worked alongside the Coral Adventurer team and Maritime to play host noting the significant economic benefit to the local businesses and future tourism for the area.
Director Corporate and Commercial Stephen Mitchell said council will provide passengers with a positive and memorable experience of the natural beauty, maritime history and café culture of the area to share with their family and friends once they arrive home.
"The cruise is an Australian flagged ship that has circumnavigated our coastline for a number of years. We're excited that South West Rocks has been included in their itinerary for the first time," said Cr Mitchell.
Alex Henley, Manager Economic Develop and Tourism, said council supported the ship's visit by organising tours and giving the passengers $10 vouchers to spend in town during their stay.
"We've taken groups in to town who have returned with plenty of shopping bags," Ms Henley said.
Ms Henley hopes Kempsey Shire is one of the regions that stands out during day 101 of their trip around Australia.
"It's about showing the town in a way that makes them want to return in the future. Not only visit South West Rocks by the Macleay in general," she said.
Day trippers had the opportunity to partake in a tour around the heritage site of Trial Bay Gaol ruins, a visit to landmark Smoky Cape Lighthouse, bushwalks, a shopping tour of the village precinct, or to simply swim and explore the surrounds.
Trudy Crabtree and Yolande Williams from the Slim Dusty Centre met with passengers while they awaited their buses to take them into town, providing information and Slim Dusty merchandise along with local produce including Akubra hats, Aboriginal art and honey for interested passengers to purchase.
"They're all really excited and asking lots of questions about Slim Dusty and his birth place," Ms Williams said.
"We had a man from Tennessee who knew all about Slim, and another gentleman who is a life long fan and has every CD," said Ms Crabtree
Marilyn Truce from Brisbane was excited to learn they'd arrived close to Slim Dusty's birthplace of Nulla Nulla Creek.
Mr Truce, Laurie, was most excited about getting a fresh cup of coffee in town.
"It's good to get on the boat, and good to get off it," said Mr Truce.
The married couple have visited the Mid-North Coast previously, but it's their first time to South West Rocks.
"It's a very pretty area," said Mrs Truce.
Jo Turk from Sydney has visited the landmarks of South West Rocks on more than one occasion and says the day is about "putting some money back into the small communities".
Wayne Connors, originally from Smithtown and currently on holiday, received a text message from his childhood friend Phil Unicomb to say he was visiting South West Rocks during a cruise.
Staying at Horseshoe Bay campground for his annual Christmas holiday, Mr Connors spotted the Coral Adventurer and is thrilled to be able to reunite with his friend and know that there are many more people enjoying what his "place of home" has to offer.
"What a fabulous idea for tourism and the local community," said Mr Connors
