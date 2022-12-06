The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley Rangers label 'rubbish' decision to cancel Coastal Premier League

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated December 7 2022 - 9:29am, first published 9:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macleay Valley Rangers believe the demise of the Coastal Premier League is 'ridiculous'. Picture by Penny Tamblyn

The decision by North Coast Football and Football Mid North Coast to call full-time on the Coastal Premier League has been met with a varying degree of responses from clubs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.