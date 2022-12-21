Macleay Valley Martial Arts fighter Dale Hardy has been selected as Kempsey Macleay RSL Club's Sportsperson of the Month for December.
Dale is set to take on the globe's best in 2023 with sparring partner Joshua Crowther after the duo were selected in the Australian team for the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) championships.
Dale said after a two-year break from fighting due to COVID-19 disruptions, he had no idea he would be ending this year with the opportunity to represent Australia in the world championships under his belt.
"This year, the plan was to just get back in the ring again and get into a bit of a rhythm, but I didn't really plan on having something this big pop up," he said.
"The last two years have been really hard in terms of consistency, I think I registered for four different fights in 2021 and they all got cancelled.
"My goal this year was to have at least four fights to just make up for last year... but I never thought it would lead to this selection to be honest."
The martial arts duo were selected to be part of the Australian kickboxing team in their respective divisions after an intense year of competing in the WAKO combat games.
Dale said he was originally meant to compete at the state titles in December but ended up registering for the WAKO Oceanic Championships instead after it was cancelled.
It was during this event where he was selected in the Australian kickboxing team for the world championships.
"It was really just by happenstance that we went to that event because my goal was to just try and win the state title," he said.
"When that got cancelled, we registered for this event and made that our last fight of the year... I think it's a pretty good note to end on."
Dale started fighting when he was sixteen. He now trains twice a day, six days a week with the goal of bettering himself every training session.
"I was never much of a disciplined or athletic kid, but I've learnt a lot of life lessons since starting martial arts," he said.
"I've had to grow up the hard way with this sport because if you want to be good then it's on you to make yourself good, so there's a lot of discipline that then bleeds out into your personal life... you get out what you put in.
"The benefits with this sport are massive, it's a bit hard to even put into words, and it's hit the point where I've been training for more than five years now and that's when the benefits start to really take effect."
As Dale winds down his busy schedule for Christmas, he said he will be picking up right where he left off in the new year.
"I really want to continue with this momentum and register into a few more fights next year," he said.
"Every competition will be good preparation in the lead up to the world championship so that when the time comes, I will be ready for the fight."
The RSL Club has signed on for another year of supporting local athletes. Applications are now open for the Sportsperson of the Month for January 2023.
To nominate a local athlete for the next Macleay Sportsperson of the Month, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to mardi.borg@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in December 2022, with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.