Macleay Valley Martial Arts fighter Dale Hardy selected as Kempsey Macleay RSL Sportsperson of the Month

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
December 22 2022 - 4:00am
Dale Hardy is the Sportsperson of the Month for October. Picture by Mardi Borg

Macleay Valley Martial Arts fighter Dale Hardy has been selected as Kempsey Macleay RSL Club's Sportsperson of the Month for December.

