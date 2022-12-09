The Macleay Argus

'Over the moon': Kempsey's young equestrian rider Maddison Ball claims two national titles

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
December 10 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local rider Maddison Ball has won two national titles while representing NSW in the Hygain Equestrian Australia Show Horse and Rider Championships. Picture of Maddison on her pony Chrysler Park Pixi supplied by Shelley Ball

Kempsey's young equestrian rider Maddison Ball made a promise to herself in 2019 that she would make nationals by the time she was 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.