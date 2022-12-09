Kempsey's young equestrian rider Maddison Ball made a promise to herself in 2019 that she would make nationals by the time she was 18.
Now, at the age of 13, she has already surpassed her goal and taken home two national titles after representing NSW in the Hygain Equestrian Australia Show Horse and Rider Championships.
Maddison won the Champion Small Show Hunter Pony on her own pony Chrysler Park Pixi (nicknamed Pixi), and Champion Childs Large Show Hunter Pony on Allira Park Paspaley, who she rides for friends Hollie and Lisa.
Her mum Shelley Ball said it was a surreal moment to see Maddison win two national titles after competing at Sydney's International Equestrian Centre against competitors from all over Australia.
"She wasn't able to get a look in at state level in 2019, so for her to turn it around and qualify the following year for this show and then again this year was a bit mind blowing," she said. "For her to then win two national titles was very surreal.
"We are all floating on cloud nine and going, did that really happen or are we dreaming?"
Shelley said it was the first time she's seen Maddison "cry tears of happiness".
"She was absolutely over the moon," she said. "I cry a lot when she wins but it was the first time I've seen her cry tears of happiness when she saw that she had won."
Her impressive achievement comes after her victory in the Champion Small Show Hunter Pony at the Sydney Royal Show in April, and at the 2021 EA Show Horse and Rider Championships, which was held in 2022 due to COVID-19, where Pixi was crowned Reserve Champion.
Maddison first started riding in 2017 when she was eight-years-old.
Shelley said it was love at first ride for Maddison who has "progressed in leaps and bounds" over the years.
"Initially she started riding because her dad wanted her to experience Pony Club, but Maddi just found a love for it instantly and has now gone horse mad," she said.
The Ball family purchased Pixi in 2018 and started competing her at both local Ag Shows and state events in 2019.
"Pixi is our unicorn horse," Shelley said. "We get asked to sell her at almost every show we go to, and we've been offered a lot of money for her but she will remain with us forever."
Maddison doesn't have many days off in her busy schedule.
A normal day sees her come home from school in the afternoon, ride until 7pm, eat dinner, then do her school work until she's ready for bed.
"This year, we've also probably done at least 20 trips to Sydney for competitions, so it's been a really busy year," Shelley said.
"She struggles a bit to juggle it all sometimes, but she's very committed to her school work and will even take her school laptop with her to shows if she has homework to do.
"She's very academically focused, she puts in a lot of effort and has very little down time to just do nothing - and that's her choice."
As Maddison winds down her busy schedule for Christmas, Shelley said she will be picking up right where she left off in the new year as she sets herself a new ambitious goal.
"She has her sights set on the Olympics, and she has attended Youth Championships and the NSW Championships for Dressage this year and got on the podium for both of events," she said.
"She does love her dressage and she does want to progress with that, it's just a balancing act at the moment as to which competitions she can attend in her busy schedule."
