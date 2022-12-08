Stuarts Point residents have been told they'll have to wait another 18 months after years have already passed since they were promised a modern sewerage system to replace the town's household septic tanks.
The low-lying town of Stuarts Point experiences ongoing risk of groundwater flooding in heavy rainfall, and with the town's sewerage treatment of underground septic tanks, contamination and evacuations have disrupted the township on numerous occasions.
The community anticipates further issues with future floods expected to occur before Kempsey Shire Council can deliver on their commitment of a modern system.
When completed, the Stuarts Point Sewerage Scheme will provide reticulated sewer to the villages of Stuarts Point, Grassy Head and Fishermans Reach to deal with overflowing septic tanks in times of flood, and their associated biohazards.
Kempsey Shire Council says the project has been pushed back to 2025 "at the earliest" because of "complex" state government planning approvals.
Locals Matt and Shaun Donovan have owned 'Matt's Cafe' for the past 7 years and are "frustrated" by the news, concerned about the impact that another flood would have on their business.
Mr Donovan says the "big floods" of March 2021 that caused the cafe's septic and grease traps to overflow was "a nightmare".
"When we have the floods and the sewage overflows, the damage it does to our business, well we can't recoup the money lost...It's really hard to try and claw that coin back," he said.
The couple say the Stuarts Point community and are "disappointed" with the news of yet another delay after years of waiting for a town treatment system.
"[Council] have this new development they want to build... and as a community we need it, but it's just been continued let down by council with the sewerage."
After experiencing the last three floods in the area, Mr Donovan says it's "heartbreaking" to know work will not start for before 2025.
"I've been here for 10 years and I've heard continuously that the sewerage is coming, and it still hasn't happened...we're sick of hearing excuse after excuse," he said.
"I can't understand how the new sewerage was done for South Kempsey so quickly, but we can't even get a shovel in the ground."
The business owners say "another flood is coming" it's just a matter of when and the delays in getting the sewerage system completed is "holding the town back".
"If these problems get sorted out, the town could probably move forward a bit, but we just can't. It feels like we're taking steps back all the time," said Mr Donovan
Shaun Donovan believes Kempsey Council have been talking about a new sewerage system for the area for over 50 years.
"We want to see things moving forward. It's really frustrating," he said.
Mr Donovan says he feels he is living in "a third world country" when the town floods.
Resident Ross Angel says the maintenance of household septic systems feels like a "waste of money" with the town sewerage system promised for the future.
"Due to the rains that we just had, a lot of the septic tanks had to get re-audited again...and so some people around here are paying to get their septic fixed, but we don't know when the new sewerage is coming," he said.
"Why spend thousands of dollars to get your septic tanks fixed up when you know that's down the road".
Mr Angel says the costs add up with many people in Stuarts Point "doing it tough" and retirees on the pension.
"We have to pay $120 a year just to have them in ground, and then if you might have to fix them up when you get them audited after every flood," he said.
Mr Angel owns the block where he resides and the land next door with the septic tanks "in the middle of the subdivision".
The landowner is waiting for the new town's sewerage system to subdivide his property, rather than have to take the tank out of the ground to do so.
Chris Robinson says he is lucky to live on higher ground and isn't impacted by sewage overflowing on his property when it rains.
"Personally it doesn't bother me if I am on town sewerage or septic tank," he said.
However, Mr Robinson is sympathetic to many in town who have had their homes ruined with water run-off and groundwater rising, and has experienced the disruption to the town due to road closures, health concerns and evacuations.
He believes council should be spending resources on fixing the town's drainage first and foremost.
"There's no curb and guttering in this town and therefore there is no drainage, so when the rain hits the road is just washes over the side and into the sand," he said.
Inefficient drainage causes groundwater to rise, covering the ground septic tanks with an excess of water. In heavy rainfall, the septic tanks flood and overflow.
"Town drainage is the greater priority," said Mr Robinson
"If we can only afford one, the most important is drainage."
In the flood of June 2022, Kempsey Shire Council provided groundwater pumping to alleviate rising water levels,and while Mr Robinson says the pumping was necessary he says it is only a temporary solution.
"The pumping was effective at reducing the flooding but it's a band-aid measure and proper town drainage would prevent the need for having to have pumps and hoses going everywhere and road closures," said Mr Robinson.
In a message to the Stuarts Point community from Kempsey Mayor Leo Hauville published on Tuesday, 6 December, Mr Hauville said that council will continue to seek Government support for amending the legislation that is holding back work on the sewerage scheme.
