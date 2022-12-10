Members of the Kempsey Show Society have been out and about recently to deliver parcels of household goods and toys to the Kempsey Women's Refuge and women and children who have been displaced due to domestic violence.
The household goods comprised a variety of practical and necessary items for setting up a new home, including cleaning products and kitchenware.
Kempsey Show Society spokesperson Terry Witchard, said that the goods had been sourced and provided by the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) as part of an initiative by the agricultural sector to support those in need.
Initially one pallet of goods was offered to each regional show society, who were then able to use any of the goods within their society if a need existed.
As Kempsey Show Society did not need any of the goods for itself, Mr Witchard contacted the RAS to propose distributing the goods to women and children impacted by domestic violence.
"That idea must have resonated with the powers that be because Kempsey Show were allocated two pallets of goods," Mr Witchard said.
With two layers of boxes filling an 8'x5' box trailer, and some more in the back of the wagon, the Kempsey Show Society members were proud to be able to give something back to the community that supports it so magnificently.
Mr Witchard said the current distribution was well received and put broad smiles on the faces of recipients, with comments made that "some kids would actually be getting something for Christmas this year".
"Being a registered charity, such activities form part of the purpose of the Show Society," Mr Witchard said.
"[The Kempsey Show Society] has now signed up to appropriate partnerships to enable more regular support of this type to sections of the broader community that might be in need of a bit of understanding and support."
If you need support, call Kempsey Women's Refuge on 02 6562 8411 or 1800RESPECT.
