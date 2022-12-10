The Macleay Argus

Kempsey Show Society donates household goods and toys to victims of domestic violence

By Newsroom
December 11 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Show Society members Terry Witchard, Trish Jackson, and Michelle Abrahamse delivering boxes of goodies for the Kempsey Women's Refuge and domestic violence victims. Picture supplied by Kempsey Show Society

Members of the Kempsey Show Society have been out and about recently to deliver parcels of household goods and toys to the Kempsey Women's Refuge and women and children who have been displaced due to domestic violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.