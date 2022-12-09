The Macleay Coast Destination draft master plan is currently on public exhibition until January 10 2023, with an information session being held on Saturday, December 10, 2022.
The plan under review outlines proposed works to improve visitor infrastructure in Arakoon and Hat Head National Parks.
Members of the community are invited to attend the session with National Park and Wildlife Services (NPWS) staff between 10am and 12pm on Saturday at Little Bay picnic area shelter, South West Rocks.
Plans include the development of new walking and bike tracks, amenities blocks, shelters and upgraded access roads and campsites.
The concepts are focused around popular destination sites Trial Bay, Cardwell Street, Little Bay and Smoky Cape.
Printed copies of the draft plan are available for viewing at:
Members of the public can provide written submissions in any of the following ways:
More information:
