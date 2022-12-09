The Macleay Argus

South West Rocks information session Saturday 10 December to discuss NPWS upgrades

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
December 9 2022 - 2:00pm
The Macleay Coast Destination draft master plan is currently on public exhibition until January 10 2023, with an information session being held on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

