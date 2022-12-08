The Macleay Argus

New Bunnings warehouse prepares to open

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated December 9 2022 - 10:40am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bunnings Complex Manager Paul Sydenham stands outside the new Kempsey Bunnings Warehouse which is expected to open soon. Picture by Emily Walker

After waiting through months of construction, the Bunnings Warehouse Kempsey located at the corner of Macleay Valley Way and South Street is preparing to open it's doors to customers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.