After waiting through months of construction, the Bunnings Warehouse Kempsey located at the corner of Macleay Valley Way and South Street is preparing to open it's doors to customers.
With the store spanning more than 10,000 square metres and over 190 car parks for customers, the new Bunnings warehouse will bring together the benefits of the previous smaller format store and Trade Centre.
Bunnings Complex Manager Paul Sydenham said it was important to have the one centralised warehouse in Kempsey.
"It makes our team's job easier and the main thing is, it makes it easier for the customers," he said.
"There's one place for them to go and we should have everything they need."
Bunnings Warehouse Kempsey will include a three-lane drive-through timber yard, kitchen displays, a design centre, a tool shop, an outdoor nursery, and a landscaping and bagged goods area.
The new store will also have a range of sustainability initiatives that will reduce its environmental impact including LED lighting, energy efficient heating and cooling, on-site water reuse and solar.
Mr Sydenham said that the bigger space will allows for more community events to be held onsite.
"We can do extra community events, tables where they can do raffles... and extra barbeques that we can put on that doesn't impact the car park."
The team has already started providing support and donations to local community organisations such as the Melville High School Clontarf Academy, Aldavilla Public School and the 1st Kempsey Scout Group as part of the store opening celebrations.
The warehouse may be new but visitors can be sure to see some familiar faces.
The 140 Kempsey team includes members who have transferred from the existing store and an additional 80 new roles that were created for locals.
A number of new team members are skilled experts in timber, tools, paint, kitchens, plumbing, gardening and outdoor living, and will be on hand to provide specialist advice.
Mr Sydenham, a Kempsey local who has worked for Bunnings since he was 16 years old, said the team was excited for the opening.
"They really want to open this up and let the community in," he said.
"The team has been working flat out over the past few weeks to get the store ready for opening day and we can't wait to show customers what we have to offer
That's probably the feeling amongst the team- just ready and can't wait to go."
The Bunnings Warehouse Kempsey is expected to host an official Grand Opening celebration for customers on the weekend of 17 December with more details expected to come soon.
