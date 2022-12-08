The Macleay Argus

'No matter their age or ability': new inclusive play space at Hat Head opens to community

By Newsroom
Updated December 9 2022 - 12:11am, first published December 8 2022 - 5:00pm
Kempsey Shire Mayor Leo Hauville and Member for Oxley candidate Michael Kemp with the council staff and children at the new Hat Head play space. Picture supplied by Kempsey Shire Council

A new inclusive play space enriched with an accessible nest swing and carousel has now opened at Hat Head and after extensive testing by young experts, it's got the green tick of approval.

