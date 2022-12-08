A new inclusive play space enriched with an accessible nest swing and carousel has now opened at Hat Head and after extensive testing by young experts, it's got the green tick of approval.
The play space, which also includes a half basketball court, has been revamped and improved to suit people of all ages and abilities.
Amongst the upgrades is also an array of recreational facilities such as a barbecue area, shelters and picnic areas.
It was officially opened by Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey and Kempsey Shire Council on Thursday, December 8.
Dylan Reeves, Group Manager for Infrastructure Delivery at Kempsey Shire Council, says the Hat Head play space is a recreational area that is not only equipped for fun but a space for all to experience.
"The inclusive improvements are a really welcome upgrade to the previous ageing equipment that ensure all can enjoy an outing in an accessible environment," Mr Reeves said.
"One of the key actions in Council's Disability Inclusion Action Plan is to provide inclusive and accessible public spaces and infrastructure and this is just one example of how we are working towards a better future for everyone."
Melinda Pavey, Member for Oxley, said play spaces are a key community asset that brings people together in a fun and welcoming environment.
"Great public spaces are essential infrastructure for any city or town, particularly in communities that have experienced recent hardship and heartache," Ms Pavey said.
"Creating inclusive play spaces give people in our community, no matter their age or ability, a place to come and relax and play."
The need to upgrade the playground and the surrounding recreational area was identified during the Hat Head Community Catch-up in 2019.
The council matched funding received from the NSW Government's Everyone Can Play grant program with both providing $107,544 towards the $215,088 project.
