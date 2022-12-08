The Macleay Argus

Mid North Coast police say missing 15yo Laine Tougher could be in Kempsey

By Newsroom
Updated December 9 2022 - 12:19am, first published 12:16am
Laine Tougher was last seen at Morrish Street in Port Macquarie. Picture supplied by NSW Police

Mid North Coast police have issued a public appeal to locate a missing fifteen-year-old girl.

Local News

