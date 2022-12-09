Five home appliances that will assist with improving your health

By making small changes to the appliances you use every day, you can enjoy improved health and quality of life. Picture from Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

Home appliances have come a long way since the days of open fires and Cast-iron cookware.

Today, there is a dizzying array of energy-efficient appliances available to make our lives easier, from dishwashers and washing machines to fridges and freezers.



And it's not just about convenience - many of these appliances are also designed to save energy and water, making them more environmentally friendly than their older counterparts.

Though you may not initially think it, your home appliances can actually play a role in your overall health and wellness.



Here are five home appliances that can help improve your health:

The humble air conditioner

For many people, the air conditioner is an essential part of the summer months. It helps to keep homes cool and comfortable during hot weather. However, did you know that just like air purifiers, your air conditioner can also help to improve your respiratory health?

By filtering out pollen, dust, and other airborne allergens, it can help to reduce your exposure to these substances. This can be particularly helpful for people who suffer from allergies or asthma. In addition, by keeping the air inside your home cool and dry, it can help to reduce the risk of mould growth.

As a result, an air conditioner can be a valuable tool for maintaining good respiratory health.

Good quality vacuum cleaner

It's no secret that a good vacuum cleaner can make your life a lot easier. Not only can it save you time and effort, but it can also do wonders for your respiratory health. Unlike traditional vacuums, which tend to stir up dust and allergens, a good quality vacuum cleaner can actually improve the air quality in your home.

This is because most modern vacuums are equipped with HEPA filters, which trap 99.97% of all airborne particles. As a result, using a vacuum with a HEPA filter can help to reduce the amount of dust, pollen, and other allergens in your home. In addition, it can also help to reduce the amount of time you spend cleaning.

So if you're looking for a way to improve your respiratory health and save some time, investing in a good quality vacuum cleaner is definitely worth considering.

Water filtration system

Your tap water may look clear, but it can actually contain a range of impurities, including chlorine, lead, and bacteria. These impurities can cause health problems, ranging from skin irritation to stomach issues.

A water filtration system can help to remove these impurities, making your water safer to drink and improving your overall health. In addition, filtered water can also help to improve your skin health by reducing the amount of chlorine and other chemicals that can strip away your natural oils.

As a result, investing in a water filtration system is a smart way to protect your health and improve your appearance.

An electric blanket

Electric blankets are a popular way to stay warm in bed, but did you know that they can also provide some health benefits? For people with arthritis, electric blankets can help to reduce pain and improve circulation.

The gentle warmth of the blanket helps to relax muscles and ease joint stiffness. Just be sure to follow the manufacturer's safety instructions carefully to avoid any accidental burns. For people with poor circulation, electric blankets can help to increase blood flow and improve tissue oxygenation.

The increased blood flow can help to reduce inflammation and pain. So, if you're looking for a way to stay warm and comfortable this winter, an electric blanket may be just what you need.

A humidifier

A humidifier is a device that adds moisture to the air. This can be beneficial for people who suffer from dry skin or sore throats. When the air is moist, it can help to relieve these symptoms. There are two main types of humidifiers: warm mist and cool mist.

Warm mist humidifiers use heat to vaporise water, while cool mist humidifiers use ultrasonic technology to create a fine mist. Both types of humidifiers can be effective in adding moisture to the air. However, warm mist humidifiers may be more beneficial for people with respiratory problems, as the warm mist can help to loosen congestion.

In addition, warm mist humidifiers are less likely to breed mould and bacteria than cool mist humidifiers. As a result, they may be the better choice for people with allergies or asthma.

Home appliances play a central role in our lives, and we rely on them for everything from cooking and cleaning to laundry and entertainment. With so much time spent using them, it's important to choose appliances that offer both convenience and health benefits.

Though you may not initially think it, your home appliances can actually play a role in your overall health and wellness. By taking advantage of the benefits of some of these appliances, you can help improve your health in a variety of different ways.

Some of the best health-friendly options include air fryers, which use little to no oil for cooking; standing desks, which promote better posture and reduce back pain; and noise-cancelling headphones, which protect your hearing and can help you to relax.

By making small changes to the appliances you use every day, you can enjoy improved health and quality of life.

