Awards for Dave Sands story and NAIDOC Week photograph

A short and sweet one this week.
The story of boxer Dave Sands' championship belt being returned to his Kempsey family, and a portrait of a young girl at NAIDOC Week celebrations in Taree, were two of the selection of stories recognised this week in Australian Community Media's (ACM) Excellence Awards.
Journalist Lachlan Harper wrote the Sands story for the Macleay Argus and Scott Calvin took the winning photograph for the Manning River Times.
Both are North Coast publications and, if they're not your local news-site, you can easily access them under "My Region" at the top of the Home Page.
The quality of stories in these national awards is excellent.
It is also testament to the importance of regional and local news and the experience and expertise of the journalists who choose to live and work in your community.
To read the full list of winners and to see their work please take the time to read through this summary by Saffron Howden.
Sue Stephenson
Editor, North Coast ACM (Macleay Argus, Mid Coast Observer)
