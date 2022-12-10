The Macleay Argus
What's on

Kempsey TAFE creative industries student Jessica Marshall features in regional exhibition following NIDA selection

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
December 10 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey TAFE Applied Fashion Design and Technology student Jessica Marshall has been accepted into the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney. Picture by Sue Stephenson

Jessica Marshall is on a creative high.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.