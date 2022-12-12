You just can't keep Mike Parsons out of football.
Ten months after he resigned as chairman of Football Mid North Coast, Parsons has been elected as chairman of Northern NSW Football.
Northern NSW's region covers the area from the Central Coast, out to Moree and Narrabri and right up to the Queensland border.
Parsons' knowledge of football can't be understated after 15 years on the board of FMNC before he was elevated to chairman for seven years.
He believed while his position with FMNC was an "enormous undertaking", the position with NNSWF "pales into insignificance".
"We're now charged with looking after football across all the member zones (including Newcastle, Macquarie, Hunter Valley, Mid North Coast, Far North Coast and Northern Inland) so we multiply FMNC by six," he said.
Parsons hopes to retain the integrity of football and improving pathways and moving forward he wants to have a new focus on the development of grassroots football.
He said the board want to reassess junior development programs to ensure maximum opportunities for youth in the state and provide pathways for all genders and all physical abilities.
"The primary function of this current new board is to retain the integrity and functionality and autonomy of the zone boards," Parsons said.
"We want to keep the current structure and maintain those historical charter agreements with northern NSW."
Doing so will allow the member zones to provide hands-on delivery of local services and community football competitions along with associated operational matters.
"That would include the assistance - if required - from Northern NSW Football administration," Parsons said.
Parsons felt his new position "would not even remotely hinder" football on the Mid North Coast and could in fact help it.
"I would hope that what I'm looking at in my new role is enhancing the viability, capability and relationships with all the member zones," he said.
"Football Mid North Coast now becomes one part of the equation, but no less or more important than all the other member zones."
Parsons admitted the role is different in that NNSWF will look at a collective effort which is an "overarching" view of football in the whole of northern NSW.
"I look forward to working with every member zone including Football Mid North Coast," he said.
The incoming NNSWF chairman admitted while his role looked daunting on the surface, he will have the assistance from a "really good team of fellow board members".
"I'm passionate about moving forward and privileged and honoured to be in this position," he said.
EARLIER: Mike Parsons has been elected chairman of the Northern NSW Football board following an extraordinary general meeting on December 9.
Parsons is positive about the opportunities presented by a change in leadership at the member federation.
"We wish to thank the members of Northern NSW Football for their vote of confidence," he said.
The new Northern NSW Football Board will come together shortly to commence planning for season 2023, future structure and direction of football within northern NSW.
"At this stage it is business as usual; we have excellent staff within Northern NSW Football and much of the planning for 2023 is complete," Parsons said.
The new board, made up of Mark Trenter (deputy chair), Lisa Evans, Lauren Edwards, Paul Sandilands and David Willoughby have indicated their intentions to work with the football community.
They wish to prioritise grassroots football, a dynamic National Premier League in NNSW and reassess development pathways.
The opportunity to harness football's renewed popularity following the FIFA World Cup is not lost on Parsons.
"The Socceroos have shown Australia is a genuine football nation and we plan to use this excitement to get more people playing our game," he said.
There is much for our football community to be excited about going into 2023. We are prioritising grassroots football development and I'm confident we can get more people from juniors through to seniors at a local club next year."
