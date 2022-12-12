Almost 3000 bass fingerlings were released into the Macleay River by the Bass Kempsey Inc in an effort to restock fish populations.
Members of the local club gathered at Turners Flat, Temagog, Toorooka and Bellbrook on Sunday (December 11) to release the fingerlings as part of the NSW Government's Dollar for Dollar Native Fish Stocking program.
Bass Kempsey Inc secretary Allan Wilcox said that rivers like the Macleay normally don't get stocked but after the effects of droughts and bushfires, situations have changed.
"The bushfire was just catastrophic because all the vegetation and all the soot got into the river, lowered the oxygen levels and that's why we got the fish killed," he said.
"Some people wouldn't think it's necessary but the fisheries have approved it and said, 'go ahead and do it'.
You never know when there's going to be another drought or a bushfire."
The club released nearly 11,000 bass fingerlings earlier this year in January so this month's release almost didn't happen.
"We weren't even going to go ahead with it but some fish became available so we thought we'd do it," Mr Wilcox said.
"The stocks are recovering and there's a lot of fish being caught but we thought while we've got a chance we might as well prop up the stocks."
Using money raised by the club from past bass catching events and club raffles, Bass Kempsey Inc were able to purchase more fish for this month's release.
The half an inch long fingerlings travelled up from Tea Gardens in bags to spend the rest of their days in the Macleay River.
The small Kempsey team took to the river, equalising the bags with the river temperature before releasing the new fingerlings.
Mr Wilcox said he has spotted younger Bass fish in the Macleay recently and is hopeful for this new population.
"There's no statistics to say how many survive but a good percentage do," he said.
"The bass have got a slow growth rate so hopefully those fish will start to get caught next year."
Mr Wilcox understands that the bass is a popular fish the catch in the Macleay with the club supporting catch and release fishing to help encourage number to grow.
His advice for the public wanting to help rebuild fish populations in the Macleay is to stick to the rules.
"Just respect the fish and respect the rules," he said.
"There's nothing wrong with keeping to the legal limits."
