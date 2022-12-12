The Macleay Argus

3000 bass fingerlings released for native fish stocking program

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated December 13 2022 - 2:02pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of Bass Kempsey Inc prepare bass fingerlings to be released into the Macleay River. Picture supplied

Almost 3000 bass fingerlings were released into the Macleay River by the Bass Kempsey Inc in an effort to restock fish populations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.