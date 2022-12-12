It's that time of year when you bundle the kids in the car and set off to find all the bright, quirky and meaningful Christmas lights displays in the neighbourhood.
To help you plot your evening drive, we've teamed up with Kempsey Shire Council to create a Christmas lights tracker. Just click on the Christmas icons to find the exact address.
You'll see only council's Christmas trees on the map at the moment. That's why we're putting out the call for home and business owners to fill out the form below so that we can add your address and create a gallery of your uploaded photos.
If you want to go into the draw for a hamper of local goodies, courtesy of Kempsey Shire Council, click on the image below to register. It will also bring you back to upload your details to our form.
Mayor Leo Hauville will draw the winners. He will also choose the recipients of the sign declaring "Winner 2022, Best Street Christmas Lights".
Prizewinners will be announced on December 23, in the Macleay Argus' last edition of the year.
And just a tip: brightly decorated homes photograph best at twilight (of course.)
Happy tracking!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.