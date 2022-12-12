The Macleay Argus
What's on
Free

The Macleay Argus and Kempsey Shire Council team up to find you the best Christmas lights displays

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:21pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Add your house, street or business to our Christmas Lights tracker

It's that time of year when you bundle the kids in the car and set off to find all the bright, quirky and meaningful Christmas lights displays in the neighbourhood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.