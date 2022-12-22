The Macleay Argus

Rosedale Avenue has won the The Macleay Argus and Kempsey Shire Council Christmas lights comeptition

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated December 22 2022 - 11:59pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the residents of Rosedale Ave., South West Riocks

For the second year in a row, Rosedale Avenue in South West Rocks has been named the winner of the Macleay Argus and Kempsey Shire Council "Best Street Christmas Lights ".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.