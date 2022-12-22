For the second year in a row, Rosedale Avenue in South West Rocks has been named the winner of the Macleay Argus and Kempsey Shire Council "Best Street Christmas Lights ".
By sheer coincidence, Rosedale resident Jess Leddy was also named the winner of council's randomly drawn Christmas hamper.
The Argus's free interactive Christmas tracker was a huge hit this year. Thank you to all who added their brightly decorated homes for others to enjoy.
