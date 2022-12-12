It's that time of year when we bundle the kids in the car and set off to find all the bright, quirky and meaningful Christmas lights displays in our neighbourhood.
To help you plan your evening drive, we've teamed up with Kempsey Shire Council to create a Christmas lights tracker. Just click on the festive icons to find the address and a reader-supplied photo. You can zoom in and out and drag the map around to see all of the shire.
Home and business owners can fill out the form below to add your address to the tracker and to have your photo uploaded to our Christmas lights gallery.
Plus, if you want to go into the draw for a hamper of local goodies, courtesy of Kempsey Shire Council, click on the image below to register.
Mayor Leo Hauville will draw the winners. He will also choose the recipients of the sign declaring "Winner 2022, Best Street Christmas Lights".
Prizewinners will be announced on December 23, in the Macleay Argus' online and in our last print edition of the year. Just a tip: brightly decorated homes photograph best at twilight (of course.)
Happy tracking!
