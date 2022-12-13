The Macleay Argus

Kempsey resident and Charles Sturt University graduate Peter Smith receives University Medal

By Newsroom
Updated December 13 2022 - 2:02pm, first published 12:00pm
Kempsey resident and Charles Sturt University graduate Peter Smith has received the University Medal to recognise his outstanding academic achievements. Picture supplied by Charles Sturt University.

The dedication and hard work of a Kempsey resident and Charles Sturt University computing graduate has earned him a University Medal and a new career in space research.

