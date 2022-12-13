The Macleay Argus
Column

Fishing expert Kate Shelton shares where the fish are and what's on the way

By Kate Shelton
December 14 2022 - 4:00am
James Wickham with a stunning blue marlin caught over the weekend on Port Macquarie boat Eastbound. The fish was successfully released.

Not long now until the school holidays with Christmas just around the corner. Let's hope for some good summer fishing weather for everyone to enjoy.

