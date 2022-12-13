An investigation has commenced after a heavy vehicle crashed into two cars on the Pacific Highway near Clybucca yesterday afternoon.
The incident occurred about 4.15pm on Monday, December 12.
Mid North Coast Police say that the heavy vehicle collided into a grey Kia Rio and a silver Honda sedan about 1km south of the Cooks Lane overpass.
While the hatchback and sedan were pushed off the roadway, the heavy vehicle failed to stop.
The drivers of the two cars were taken to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus for treatment.
Mid North Coast Police are now investigating the multi-vehicle crash and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Investigators are appealing for any dashcam footage or information that might identify the heavy vehicle involved.
Anyone who may have further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
