The Macleay Argus

Mid North Coast Police appeal for help over multi-vehicle crash near Clybucca

By Newsroom
December 13 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police search for driver following multivehicle crash near Clybucca. Picture: file

An investigation has commenced after a heavy vehicle crashed into two cars on the Pacific Highway near Clybucca yesterday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.