The NSW Greens have selected former Bellingen Mayor Dominic King as their candidate for the Mid North Coast seat of Oxley at the 2023 state election.
The party launched Mr King's campaign this morning at Bellinger River, northeast of Lavender's Bridge.
In a statement to the media, the Oxley Greens proudly announced Mr King will contest the State Seat.
Mr King has been a Mid North Coast resident for 18 years.
He holds a Bachelor of Science in Resource Environmental Management and a Graduate Diploma of Teaching in Geography.
He currently is a councillor on the Bellingen Shire Council where he was the mayor for five years and a councilor for 10.
Mr King has worked in numerous roles including as a tradesman in the building industry, a Secondary Geography Teacher, and as a quarantine officer.
He is also on the Board of Local Government NSW as a regional director, the Local Government representative on the NSW Water Director and on the Executive of Climate Emergency Australia.
Mr King said he is running in this contest because we need a "bigger bolder" vision for our region.
"I see a real desire for change as people realise that the major parties have failed to deliver on the issues that are impacting us here in this region," he said.
"Many people are struggling with the cost of living, housing is becoming a luxury and we are living the impacts of climate change.
We have an opportunity to turn that around here in Oxley."
Greens MP and Northern Rivers farmer Sue Higginson said that she was excited to see Mr King stand up and lead the Greens in this contest.
"Dominic is passionate about regenerative agriculture and has a proven record of being a strong advocate for his community," she said.
"The Greens are a steady growing force across the political landscape and we have been flexing serious muscle in the NSW Parliament, making a real difference for communities across NSW."
