The Macleay Argus

Green candidate Dominic King to run for the seat of Oxley at the 2023 state election

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
December 15 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Bellingen Mayor Dominic King has been announced at the Greens NSW candidate for the Mid North Coast seat of Oxley at the 2023 state election. Picture supplied

The NSW Greens have selected former Bellingen Mayor Dominic King as their candidate for the Mid North Coast seat of Oxley at the 2023 state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.