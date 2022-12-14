When you shake hands with Hazel Budden, it's hard to believe you're holding hands with someone over 100 years old.
The Macleay Valley House resident who only needs a walking frame to move about celebrated her 104th birthday last week.
The centenarian only moved into the aged living facility after she had already turned 100 years old and still remains active with exercises twice a week and regular bus rides.
For Mrs Budden, the secret to a long life was her upbringing in the Macleay countryside where she regularly walked over a mile to attend school.
"We grew up on a dairy farm and we had home grown vegetables and fruit," she said.
"When the [Great Depression] was on, we never bought vegetables or fruit or milk or cream or eggs.
I suppose because it was fresh [at home]".
Mrs Budden also credits her longevity to her genes particularly on her mother's side.
Her younger sister Heather is also still alive at 98 years of age.
"It's a family thing I think although none of them have lived this long," she said.
"We were just healthy I suppose."
Mrs Budden was born in December 9 1918 in Kempsey and married her husband Bill Budden in 1940 with whom she had three children with.
Growing up in Kempsey, Mrs Budden remembers hearing the horse and cart come by her window to pick up the milk to deliver into town.
It wasn't an easy life and she remembers her father working off the farm.
She hated the cows and luckily her family only had her help out on the weekends.
"I could milk eight cows," she said.
"That was my limit but then when you got electricity, you got machines."
"Somebody asked me what was one of the big changes...I suppose it was electricity."
Mrs Budden didn't have any holidays growing up except to spend Boxing Day at Crescent Head and New Year's Day at South West Rocks.
"That's all the beach we saw because you had to get home to do the milking" she said.
Mrs Budden has seen plenty of changes to the Macleay valley but one her biggest surprises is the growth of Frederickton and Crescent Head.
"I thought fancy that," she said.
"Goodness, I didn't expect it to have that many business and houses."
Even at 104 years old, Mrs Budden still enjoys her birthday.
Friends and family including her granddaughter Kate Budden and distant cousin Fran Wale came to Macleay Valley House to celebrate with a morning cake.
"I was sort of looking forward to it because...I'm the oldest here and...I'm the oldest member of the family", Mrs Budden said.
Macleay Valley House staff members Zan Cairncross and Isabel Everson said her birthday celebration was enjoyed by everyone.
"There were so many people out there," Ms Cairncross said.
"It was so good for the residents to see. They love celebrating Hazel's birthday with her."
"[She's] a very nice lady. She always has something to talk about," Ms Everson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.