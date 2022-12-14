The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley House resident Hazel Budden celebrates 104 years

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated December 14 2022 - 11:30am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hazel Budden celebrated her 104th birthday this month surrounded by family and friends at the Macleay Valley House. Picture supplied

When you shake hands with Hazel Budden, it's hard to believe you're holding hands with someone over 100 years old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.