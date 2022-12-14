On Sunday, December 11, 2022, a young male on holiday with his family at Crescent Head sustained a shark bite while swimming at the mouth of Killick Creek just before 5pm.
Member of Kempsey-Crescent Head Surf Life Saving Club (KCHSLSC), Steven Pellen, was called to assist the 15-year-old who had been bitten on his right ankle.
The life saver was at home at the time of the incident. Patrol had finished for the day and the call to Mr Pellen was out of hours.
Luckily two family members of the injured are medically trained and were able to promptly treat the wound on the beach.
The man was in a stable condition when Mr Pellen arrived.
"He was stable and actually quite jovial...he was probably in a bit of shock, but he was in fairly good spirits," said Mr Pellen.
The man was transported into a car and driven to Port Macquarie to be treated and assessed in hospital.
Mr Pellen has been a member of the local Surf Life Saving Club for over 10 years and this was the first shark attack he has been involved in.
KCHSLSC informed the community of the shark attack the following day on Monday, December 13, 2022.
"We as a club wanted to make people aware that the incident had occurred and that's why we put a message out there on our Facebook site," said Mr Pellen.
A spokesperson for NSW Health says the man remains at Port Macquarie Base Hospital in a stable condition.
