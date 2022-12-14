The Macleay Argus

Young tourist bitten by shark at Crescent Head, in a stable condition

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated December 15 2022 - 1:07pm, first published December 14 2022 - 3:00pm
The mouth of Killick Creek at Crescent Head the sight of a shark bite on Sunday, December 11 2022. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

A teenage boy holidaying with his family at Crescent Head, has been bitten by a shark while swimming at the mouth of Killick Creek.

