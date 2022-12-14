A teenage boy holidaying with his family at Crescent Head, has been bitten by a shark while swimming at the mouth of Killick Creek.
The boy was in the water just before 5pm Sunday (December 11).
Member of Kempsey-Crescent Head Surf Life Saving Club (KCHSLSC) Steven Pellen, was called to assist the 15-year-old, who had been bitten on his right ankle.
Patrol had finished for the day and the call to Mr Pellen was while he was at home.
Fortunately, two of the teenager's family members are medically trained and were able to treat the wound on the beach.
By the time Mr Pellen arrived, the teen was in a stable condition.
"He was actually quite jovial...he was probably in a bit of shock, but he was in fairly good spirits," Mr Pellen said.
The boy was carried to a car and driven to Port Macquarie Base Hospital to be assessed and further treated.
Mr Pellen has been a member of the local Surf Life Saving Club for over 10 years and said this was the first shark attack he had been involved in.
The club informed the community the following day.
"As a club, we wanted to make people aware that the incident had occurred. That's why we put a message out there on our Facebook site."
A spokesperson for NSW Health said that as of December 14, the teen was still in Port Macquarie Base Hospital in a stable condition.
