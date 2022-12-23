The Macleay Argus

Mitchell Hornick selected as Kempsey Macleay RSL Club Sportsperson of the Year

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
December 24 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Macleay RSL Club's Elijah Silva with Sportsperson of the Year winner Mitchell Hornick. Picture by Mardi Borg

Kempsey's swimming sensation Mitchell Hornick has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club's Sportsperson of the Year for 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.