Kempsey's swimming sensation Mitchell Hornick has been selected as the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club's Sportsperson of the Year for 2022.
This year, Mitchell has achieved great success in the pool at school, country and state levels. He has also received his National Junior ranking for his 12-year-old boys 50 metre and 100 metre backstroke events.
At his very first Country Championships in Sydney, Mitchell achieved a silver medal in the 200 metre backstroke, only missing the gold by 0.32 of a second and knocking 8.07 seconds off his personal best.
Mitchell also qualified to compete at the biggest event on the junior calendar - Junior State Age Championships. This event has tough qualifying times and is extremely competitive.
He was very competitive against the boys from the big city clubs and was a finalist in all his events, placing fifth in 200 metre backstroke, sixth in 50 metre backstroke and sixth in 100 metre backstroke.
At this event, Mitchell also broke a 25-year-old old, Kempsey Swimming Club record in the 100 metre backstroke with a new record time of 1:11:78. The record was previously held by Samuel Brodie who's time was 1:13:00.
Mitchell also qualified to represent the Lismore Diocese and St Paul's College at the NSWCCC with his best result being a fourth in 50 metre backstroke and two other top 10 finishes in butterfly and backstroke.
Mitchell has multiple medals from competing in many local swimming carnivals on the Mid North Coast, including two gold, two silver and a bronze at the North Coast Division One Championships.
For his selection as the Sportsperson of the Year, Mitchell received a $500 voucher to spend at the RSL's restaurant.
The RSL Club has signed on for another year of supporting local athletes. Applications are now open for the Sportsperson of the Month for January 2023.
To nominate a local athlete for the next Macleay Sportsperson of the Month, provide detailed information on the individual's achievement and email it to mardi.borg@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
The Macleay Argus will determine the monthly and yearly winner of the award.
A Sportsperson of the Month will be decided upon in January 2023, with an additional voucher of $100 for the restaurant awarded to the winner.
