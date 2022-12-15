South West Rocks Rural Fire Service volunteer Bryson Hartley is suiting up to give back to his community this weekend.
But instead of the usual fire retardant clothing, he'll be wearing full lined red hat and a long white beard.
It's the outfit Mr Hartley wears every year as Santa Claus for the South West Rock's annual Santa run to hand out lollies to local kids from the RFS firetruck.
"I think just putting a smile on kid's faces and making them have a fun afternoon is what I get out of it," he said.
"Being a kid at heart...doesn't hurt."
The RFS firetruck will arrive at the Seabreeze Beach Hotel by 3pm to hand out lollies to children.
Afterwards Santa will be travelling across to the Horseshoe Bay Kiosk, NRMA South West Rocks Holiday park, Trial Bay Gaol campground carpark, Ingenia Holiday park and several streets in the area.
Mr Hartley promises that crowds will hear the firetrucks before they see them.
Local children will get the opportunity to see Santa and get some sweet treats but Mr Hartley said the event is for everyone.
"They can just relax and enjoy whether they be young, old or middle aged," he said.
"Just spending time together and putting behind them all the [difficulties] that have gone on in the last year."
It's not every day that the firetrucks get to see smiling faces.
RFS crews often attend accidents from structure fires, to car accidents and ambulance assists.
Mr Hartley said that there was nothing more fulfilling than being trained to help someone in the lowest time in their lives.
"Whether I'm fighting fire or being Santa or the Easter Bunny, it's my way of giving back to my community," he said.
"It's just giving back to people."
The RFS Santa lolly runs are a popular event across the Macleay with brigades from Frederickton, Bellbrook and Crescent Head already completing their Santa runs earlier this month.
Mr Hartley said that the South West Rocks event will be an excellent afternoon and crowds can expect to see a naughty Santa on the day.
"I'm not one of those stiff Santas- I just get in there," he said.
"It's like the kid in me is unleashed.
I love it."
South West Rocks- Sunday December 18 at 3pm
Nambucca Heads- Saturday December 24 at noon
Willawarrin- Saturday Deceomber 24 at 5:30pm
Macksville- Saturday December 17 at 3pm
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.