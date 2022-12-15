The Macleay Argus

'Red letter day' for Kempsey Shire and Slim's family as council officially take over ownership of the Slim Dusty Centre

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated December 16 2022 - 1:36am, first published December 15 2022 - 5:30pm
Slim Dusty's widow Joy Mckean and son David Kirkpatrick sign papers on Thursday, December 15 2022, to hand over ownership of the Slim Dusty Centre to Kempsey Shire Council. Picture by Annabelle Sneddon

Slim Dusty's family have officially handed over the keys to the Slim Dusty Centre, gifting the community a permanent home for culture and tourism.

Journalist

