Slim Dusty's family have officially handed over the keys to the Slim Dusty Centre, gifting the community a permanent home for culture and tourism.
At a ceremony on Thursday, December 15 2022, papers were signed and the Slim Dusty Centre was transferred as an asset at no cost to Kempsey Shire Council from the Slim Dusty Foundation.
The building will act as a community hub while keeping the museum and legacy of Slim Dusty's life and music alive.
In attendance was previous Kempsey mayor, Liz Campbell, who played an integral part in council's partnership with the Kirkpatrick family.
"Today, when we finally see the signing of the papers where the Slim Dusty Centre becomes the responsibility and the ownership of Kempsey Shire Council, which means of the people of the valley, it will be another milestone of the journey of the Slim Dusty Centre," said Ms Campbell.
Council taking ownership of the centre is "a dream of the Slim Dusty Foundation" and a "benefit to the community".
"Now we have an opportunity to have a civic space" said Ms Campbell
"Kempsey didn't have a substantial space that could host functions and be somewhere for arts and culture, and now we have this beautiful place."
The Emeritus Mayor Ms Campbell says the signing of the papers after two years of negotiations is a "red letter day" in the life and journey of the centre, and after ten years of "hard yakka" to get it open, the Slim Dusty Centre now "belongs to the community".
The agreement sees the transfer of the Slim Dusty Centre buildings and its contents, excluding the Slim Dusty Museum exhibits and memorabilia, to council.
Kempsey Shire Council General Manager Craig Milburn says the transfer of ownership of the building from the Slim Dusty Foundation and family across to the community of Kempsey is "an amazing legacy".
'While [the centre] technically goes under Kempsey Shire Council in reality it is something that the family is gifting this community," he said.
Slim Dusty's son David Kirkpatrick believes the signing of the papers is a "historic day" for the foundation members, family and all people in the Macleay Valley.
The years of negotiations where "always about getting it right for the people of Kempsey" and preserving his father's legacy.
He is "confident" that the transfer of ownership will ensure the longevity of the centre.
"We're handing over the centre to Council and we know it is in safe hands," said Mr Kirkpatrick
Kempsey Mayor Leo Hauville says council is "uniquely well equipped" to take ownership of the centre, and will "guarantee Slim Dusty's everlasting Kempsey legacy and strong links to our shire".
The Slim Dusty Museum exhibition will remain at the Centre with programming and promotion to maintain the strong links between the shire and country music fans.
Mr Kirpatrick says that while the family will continue to be involved with the museum, council is "far better placed" to provide a civic and community centre.
"We never wanted a static museum, we wanted something that spoke to rural regional life", said Mr Kirkpatrick who is excited by the plans that council have for the centre moving forward.
"This is the second life for the centre and the museum," he said.
Mr Kirkpatrick says from the start establishing the museum was about showcases the legacy of Slim, Joy, and the Macleay Valley and its people.
"The drawcard for people outside of the region is going to be the Slim Dusty memorabilia and the museum, but for the people living in this area...it's a civic and community centre," he said.
Slim's daughter, Anne Kilpatrick, said that while her dad was still alive, he always wanted to give back to the community.
"We look forward to contemporary art exhibitions and performances down the track. There's a lot of possibilities, It's a very exciting new chapter for Kempsey Shire and the family," she said.
An outcome of today's official ceremony is that council can now plan the future of the centre with the community in mind.
Kempsey Shire Council Director of Corporate and Commercial, Stephen Mitchell, says the opportunities that ownership of the Slim Dusty Centre presents will see the Kempsey Shire flourish.
"Acquiring the Slim Dusty Centre fills a key gap in Kempsey's creative and tourism infrastructure by instantly and economically gaining a large cultural and events facility," said Mr Mitchell.
"A dedicated Slim Dusty Museum and Nulla Nulla Art Gallery curator will join the team to manage exhibitions and programming, which will be a key drawcard," he said.
Slim's widow Joy McKean says the family wants the centre to be "totally for the community".
"Kempsey needed to have something and Slim has been able to give them that, and if he could see this now he would be more than satisfied. He would be absolutely thrilled," she said.
"I think council will look after it, and I want it to be a community centre and something that stands for Slim's values".
An internal refurbishment will occur in 2023 creating greater performance, event and meetings spaces, that will accommodate a variety of events and functions.
Business awards, conventions, functions and art exhibitions are already being hosted at the Slim Dusty Centre, including the current installation of the four Kempsey high school's art HSC major works on display until February 12, 2022.
