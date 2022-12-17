Artists from Nyami Gawbarrigam, a Bowraville-based women's group, have completed a mural on the western wall of the Bowraville HealthOne facility.
It depicts stories from the past, as well as land animals, pregnant women, ancestral traditions and bush medicine.
The project has been a collaboration between Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD), Jaanymili Bawrrungga Inc. and the women's group.
Local Aboriginal community leader Michelle Jarrett, initiated work on the mural.
Nyami Gawbarrigam artist Jasmine Stadhams said the community had a helping hand in deciding which stories would be illustrated.
"We held meetings with community and they told us local stories, like how women used to travel along the birthing walking track to Bellingen, more than 30 kilometres of rugged terrain and mountains, to give birth," Ms Stadhams said.
"This is a sad but significant part of Bowraville history, so we felt it needed to be included on the wall, to show how strong and resilient the women were.
"Not everyone knows this story."
The design of the painting has been in the pipeline for more than 12 months, with Newcastle-based artist Ellie Hannon helping to bring all the elements and different styles of painting together.
Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said the community had been involved every step of the way in the delivery of the Bowraville HealthOne, and this artwork is another way to ensure the facility reflects the local community.
"It is so important that we not only remember but honour the women of Bowraville and this painting truly achieves that," Ms Pavey said.
"Since it opened, the Bowraville HealthOne has made a huge difference, bringing general practice and a range of community health care services together as a 'one-stop shop'."
Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Premier Gurmesh Singh, who joined the community to mark the milestone, said the painting ensures the history of Bowraville will not be forgotten.
"The Bowraville HealthOne is an important addition to the community, making it easier for locals to access the healthcare they need."
MNCLHD Aboriginal Health Worker Women's Health Ulamila Rokodakunivosa, said it had been a positive process, with all the artists working alongside each other.
"Ellie met with the artists to work their ideas together, so it made a cohesive and flowing work of art, using virtual technology to visualise the finalised piece. They even had a social media group so they could communicate and play around with ideas," Ms Rokodakunivosa said.
"It took less than two weeks to complete and now the community has a beautiful mural, which is historically and culturally significant, and which encourages the public to utilise the programs and services provided here."
Bowraville HealthOne facility offers a diverse range of services including two primary care practitioners, Community Health, Child and Family Health, vaccination clinics, and preventive and psychological care.
Healthy eating, wellness and health practitioner training programs are also offered to the community.
The HealthOne facility is located in George Street, Bowraville.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.