With this last message for 2022 I would like to look back on the events that stand out for me.
There were many highlights, and more than a few challenges, that shaped the year for our Kempsey Shire. The most recent was last week's official handover of the iconic Slim Dusty Centre by the Slim Dusty Foundation.
It was a delight to welcome Slim's family back to the centre, including his wife Joy McKean and their children David and Anne Kirkpatrick.
They, along with the Slim Dusty Foundation board and council staff, have worked long and hard to make this free transfer happen smoothly. I thank them all.
The Slim Dusty Centre provides a much-needed creative and cultural centre for our shire into the future.
There were many other great stories this year.
In April, our own Horseshoe Bay was recognised as the second-best beach in Australia and in December we welcomed a host of tourists to see it as they sailed into nearby Trial Bay on a cruise ship.
We saw the sports fields at Verge Street transformed over the year and we replaced numerous timber bridges with new, safer concrete bridges.
In February we launched our new library website and in May we reopened our new look Kempsey Library.
And in the last few weeks we won a national award for our work with the Aboriginal Employment Service and were shortlisted for an environment award.
Councillors and council staff have also worked assiduously to overcome several difficult issues during the year.
These include the impacts of the Macleay River flooding, the landslip on Toose Road, unwelcome delays in delivering the sewerage scheme for Stuarts Point and, of course, the many returning potholes on our 1200 kilometres road network.
I'm also proud of the resilience of our democracy after the NSW Supreme Court ordered a rerun of our councillor election in July. I would like to thank all the candidates and councillors for working through this challenge.
Looking forward, I'm excited for another year where council again does its very best for our community.
On behalf of councillors, council staff and myself I wish everyone a Merry Christmas, and best wishes for 2023.
I hope everyone takes care when travelling and celebrating with your loved ones.
