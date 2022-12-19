The Macleay Argus

Macleay Valley Cricket first half of the season wrap in Two Rivers First Grade Cricket competition

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated December 19 2022 - 4:35pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As cricketers in the Macleay Valley put their bats down for the Christmas and New Year break, the Rovers will be swinging into the second half of the season with full confidence after their win over Frederickton on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.