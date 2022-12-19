The Macleay Argus

Christmas weather wish for a beach day might come true on the Mid North Coast

Liz Langdale
By Liz Langdale
December 20 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christmas is set to be a beautiful day for the beach at South West Rocks. Picture by Liz Langdale.

If you're planning on setting up your beach tent for a 'true blue' Aussie Christmas you might just get your wish.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Langdale

Liz Langdale

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.