The Macleay Argus

Geoff Kelly elected as chairman for Group 3 rugby league from 2023 season onwards

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
December 20 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff Kelly is the incoming chairman for Group 3 rugby league. Picture by Paul Jobber

A decade-long tenure as one of the leaders at Port City Breakers has Geoff Kelly primed to hit the ground running as Group 3 rugby league chairman from 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.