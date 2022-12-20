The Macleay Argus

Friends of Kempsey Pound and Kempsey Council rangers helped to create a 'no-kill' pound in 2022

first published December 20 2022 - 5:00pm
Marion Crowley, Co-Founder of Friends of Kempsey Pound, with Luna available for adoption. Picture by Ellie Chamberlain

The lives of over 300 cats and dogs have been saved in 2022 thanks to the combined efforts of volunteers and council rangers.

