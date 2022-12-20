The lives of over 300 cats and dogs have been saved in 2022 thanks to the combined efforts of volunteers and council rangers.
Of the 315 animals coming into Kempsey pound a total of 231 animals were welcomed into temporary homes of volunteers from Friends of Kempsey Pound while arrangements could be made for their adoption or rescue.
Friends of Kempsey Pound (FoKP) is a registered charity which works alongside Kempsey Shire Council rangers, founded in 2014 by Marion Crowley and Kevin Batterson.
Before the conception of FoKP, Ms Crowley became a foster carer for another organisation and saw first hand what was happening at the pound.
"In the old days, whatever went in to [Kempsey pound] very little came out," said Ms Crowley, who wanted to continue to support Kempsey pound and find permanent homes for pets.
"8 years on, all re-homeable animals that go into the pound either get adopted, go home, or go off to rescue."
FoKP works in the middle stages to find temporary care for all animals that come into the pound.
Rescue organisations in the Macleay Valley take the animal to a foster carers until they have all their veterinary work done for people to apply to adopt them.
"Kempsey Pound is able to be a 'no-kill' pound thanks to the work of Friends of Kempsey Pound and its carers," said Team Leader Rangers, Aaron Bray.
This year 32 animals were safely returned home and 43 found their forever homes.
"Many more animals passed through the care of Friends of Kempsey Pound and onto rescues," said Mr Bray
The founders of FoKP say gifting pets for Christmas is "always a concern".
"The pounds are always full over Christmas with people going away," said Mr Batterson.
The couple hope that people ensure they are ready to take on the care of any animal in their home before committing.
"One incentive for those looking to adopt a pet from Kempsey Pound is that the council registration is free," said Ms Crowley.
To volunteer or help Friends of Kempsey Pound's work by making a donation, visit Friends of Kempsey Pound Inc | Facebook
