Sweeping down the court in a flurry of red and white, local business owner Aaron Ralph tests out his basketball skills ahead of the 'Ball and Beats in the Streets' event for today and tomorrow.
The event is the first time that Baaya Hire & Entertainment Co has run a youth event and owner Mr Ralph is eager to give back to his community.
"Before the year closes out and before our business turns one, I just want us to be in a position to be giving back especially in this time of need where young people find themselves getting into trouble," he said.
"These simple activities such as 'Ball and Beat' and any future opportunities that we might bring to our young people, it's all about improving their value of life in the valley and the surrounding communities.
We just want to have our business set up to be positively geared to make a difference in the communities in which we walk."
The 'Ball and Beat' event which is being held at Melville High School today (December 21) and tomorrow (December 22) will feature basketball games, mini-breakout dance competitions as well as an opportunity to play a one on one basketball game with Santa Claus.
Mr Ralph who will be dressing as Santa for the event said that the children who win the chance to play against him shouldn't expect him to go easy.
"Santa is getting ready to snap some ankles and break some hearts," he said.
"It's all around getting the kids competitive and up and moving...[and] providing the space for them to come and be."
Parents can register their children from 10am to 11am at the event on either of the two days.
Prizes such as bikes and cinema passes will also be available thanks to businesses such as Big W, Woolworths and Majestic Cinema Kempsey.
Local services have also gotten on board to support the event with Durri Aboriginal Corporation Medical Centre, Many Rivers Regional Housing and Burrun Dalai Aboriginal Corporation sponsoring the two days.
Burrun Dalai Aboriginal Corporation cultural programs manager Tintinara Duroux said that she hopes young people at the event will have fun, learn new skills and meet new people in a positive environment.
"I think it's a great way of people coming together to have a sense of belonging in their community," she said.
"This kind of event is perfect to break down barriers using sports."
Burrun Dalai often supports events throughout the year with the organisation responsible for this year's NAIDOC family fun day and 'Dash with a Splash'.
For Mr Ralph, it's important to continue to have positive events available for young people during the holiday period.
One of his goals for the 'Ball and Beats' days is to help increase traffic and participation in local sports as well as provide support for local young people.
"A lot of our young people look for something to do and often getting into trouble is the easiest thing to do," he said.
"We want to show our kids and show the community that there is a power in our community...just showing that they have the power to be the difference in their community.
It's not all around having to wait for someone to be the change- let's be the change."
